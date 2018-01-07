Couple wakes up to mattress on fire, makes it out of burning house in Negley

A man had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but has since been cleared and is fine

By Published:
Photo courtesy of the East Palestine Facebook page

NEGLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – A couple in Negley is lucky to be alive Saturday night after waking up to their house on fire.

The Negley Fire Department says it was called to the house on Pine Hollow Road around noon on Saturday.

The couple who lives in the house woke up from the smoke alarm going off, then they saw their mattress was on fire.

Both made it out of the house alive but the man had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He has since been cleared and is fine.

The East Palestine Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire. The department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the scene.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s