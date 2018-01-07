Couple wakes up to mattress on fire, makes it out of burning house in Negley

NEGLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – A couple in Negley is lucky to be alive Saturday night after waking up to their house on fire.

The Negley Fire Department says it was called to the house on Pine Hollow Road around noon on Saturday.

The couple who lives in the house woke up from the smoke alarm going off, then they saw their mattress was on fire.

Both made it out of the house alive but the man had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He has since been cleared and is fine.

The East Palestine Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire. The department posted pictures on its Facebook page of the scene.