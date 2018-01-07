Diversion lifted for Youngstown hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The diversion for Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in downtown Youngstown has been lifted.

The hospital had a temporary diversion Sunday morning around 5 a.m. Laboratory equipment was repaired and back online as of 1 p.m.

According to a media statement, the extreme weather conditions froze coils in the hospital’s air handling system, causing water to pump through the damaged coils and into the laboratory.

As a result, key equipment was damaged in the lab.

The lab is used for a variety of diagnostic and specimen testing for Mercy Health’s three branches — St. Elizabeth Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Boardman and St. Joseph Warren.

The hospital’s president and chief operating officer of Mercy Health released the following statement before the diversion was lifted:

Mercy Health – Youngstown has response and contingency plans in place for these types of situations to minimize disruption to our operations and, ultimately, our patients. Our command center has been active since shortly after the incident and our team is working to restore operations as quickly as possible.”

The hospital had to temporarily relocate some testing and staff members to its other two locations. Lab testing may be delayed.

After reopening, Director of Marketing for Mercy Health Youngstown Carrie Kandes released a statement saying, “The weather-related system shutdown in our lab has not impacted technology or structures in any other part of the hospital.”

Mercy Health is a level one trauma center.