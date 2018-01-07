Dog previously thought to be neglected goes missing, police ask for help

New Middletown police believe someone took the dog in an attempt to be a "Good Samaritan"

Published:

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Middletown police are asking for your help in finding a dog that was taken from a house on Woodland Drive.

The 11-year-old beagle mix usually stays outside, but police believe there’s been some confusion as to if it was being neglected and left out in the cold.

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio says his department and several humane agencies have investigated multiple times and found the dog’s pen did have heaters, straw and plenty of food and water.

They believe someone took the dog in an attempt to be a “Good Samaritan.”

“So, right now we’re just hoping that the person who took the dog has the dog in a very safe place and can contact either New Middletown agents or turn the dog in to Animal Charity [Humane Society] or Angels for Animals. So, hopefully, it can get reunited with the owner within the next couple of days,” he said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the dog, you’re asked to call New Middletown police at 330-542-2234.

