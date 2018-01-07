Warmer air comes with weather advisory

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

The Valley is under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. A winter storm will arrive early Monday morning.

The commute to work will be messy with 2-4 inches of snow being put down for most of the Valley in just a few short hours. Isolated spots will see up to 5 inches.



For a breakdown of the winter storm, click “play” on the above video.

SCHOOL ADJUSTMENTS

I do expect to see school adjustments Monday morning. Most likely delays, but it depends on the roads and how quickly they are treated.

Cancellations are a possibility. Stay tuned on WYTV’s website for the latest updates on both delays and cancellations.

SNOW TOTALS

Low: Isolated areas accumulate 1 inch

Average: Widespread accumulation 2-4 inches

High: Isolated areas accumulate 5 inch

A SHORT BUT SWEET WARMING

After spending two straight weeks below freezing, the streak ends tomorrow.

Temperatures continue to rise Sunday night. By midweek look for 40s and even 50s! The warmer air comes with a low-pressure system and several days of rain and snow.

The rain turns to a wintry mix by Friday when temperatures begin to fall below the freezing point again. Single digits return for overnight next Saturday.

To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day forecast, CLICK HERE.