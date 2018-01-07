Water hydrants freeze, firefighters need backup for fire in Weathersfield Twp.

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Weathersfield Township Fire Department responded to a call for a house that was on fire early Sunday morning.

Everyone was evacuated from the home in the 1600 block of Laura Lane. No one was injured.

The fire started around 7:40 a.m. and took about an hour and a half to extinguish.

Because water hydrants had frozen overnight, the fire department had to call in tankers from Lordstown, Austintown and McDonald for backup.

Firefighters say in this weather, it’s best to leave firefighting to the professionals.

“Just a reminder for everyone, if they discover a fire, don’t try to put it out yourself. The best thing is to exit the house and close the door behind you,” said Howland’s Lt. James Williamson.