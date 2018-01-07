Youngstown church celebrates Boar’s Head Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. John’s Episcopal Church held its 57th annual Boar’s Head Festival on Sunday.

The festival celebrates the Epiphany and is considered to be a continuation of Christmas traditions.

The event was held at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and was a Medieval Times tradition.

Some families of the church have been partaking in this event for decades.

Stage director Meg has been the stage director for about 10 years. She said the event is constantly being modified throughout the year.

“We will be having a meeting within the month — it’s an annual tradition that we live with pretty much the entire year.”

The festival included candy, costumes and music.

They even “slaughter” a fake pig.