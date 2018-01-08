January Thaw Underway! Don’t get used to it–More Frigid Cold Ahead

These are the top three things I’m tracking this Monday evening.

1. A large warm-up will take place through the week.

2. A very sharp drop in temperatures will occur heading into the weekend.

3. More snow will impact the Valley when the temperatures drop.

Here’s how the week will play out…

STEADY WARMING THROUGH THURSDAY

Our normal high is around 32° for this time of year. That’s exactly where we will be Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will rise into the middle 40s. By Thursday, highs rise into the lower 50s. Thursday will be nearly 60° warmer than the morning low from this past Sunday!

With this warm-up comes some precipitation. Tuesday will be a dry day with some peeks of sunshine. By Wednesday, we will start looking for some patchy showers or drizzle. There is a low risk for a pocket of freezing drizzle early Wednesday. Temperatures will surpass the freezing mark early in the day, ending that threat. Scattered showers are also expected to impact the area Thursday, especially in the evening.

FRIDAY INTO SUNDAY TEMPERATURE DROP

A cold front will approach the area Friday. Temperatures will be mild through the start of the day with highs in the middle 40s. Rain is expected through the day and the temperature will begin falling. By Friday night, we will be back below Freezing. We will have highs in the 20s Saturday with temperatures continuing to drop through the day. We will fall back into the single digits Saturday night, with a low around 6°. Sunday will only have a high in the middle teens, nearly 40° colder than the high on Thursday!

WITH THE COLD WILL COME SOME SNOW

This is something you will need to watch closely. Models are currently showing lots of rain ahead of a cold front that will begin diving into the area Friday. The day will likely begin as a period of rain. A changeover to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible before it changes over to all snow. There are currently still some issues with the timing of when this occurs. The GFS model suggests the changeover beginning on Friday afternoon, with snow likely Friday night into Saturday. The European model suggests this changeover holds off until Saturday.

I will be tracking this closely and you will want to keep updated with the latest forecast through the week. When this changeover occurs, roads will likely turn slick and accumulating snow is likely to occur as the temperatures continue dropping. This could have impacts on travel as early as the evening rush hour on Friday or for any of your weekend travel plans on Saturday.

For a more in-depth look at what models are showing with the weekend storm, click "play" on the video above.