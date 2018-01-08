Local businessman thankful for end of cold spell

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – You may have found Monday’s snow and ice inconvenient, but for one man, it was a giant thaw for his business, which had been frozen last week.

Alan Franco was back in comfortable surroundings Monday, running his Taste of Nawln’s food truck at the corner of US-224 and Market Street.

He said it was an easy decision last week to park his truck in the garage, with the freezing temperatures.

He had tried working in those conditions before, and it didn’t go well.

“Last year, we did it and our hot water pump froze up. Cost me $600 to replace it,” he said.

Having a week off of the job was expensive, too. Franco can make about $600 a day.

Customers said they missed the food too.

“Oh man, I really missed it,” said Alexander Spencer. “I’m glad I got to catch it. I was just driving down the street on Market, and I saw it and I had to stop.”

It was Spencer’s fifth stop to the food truck.

Franco is now waiting for warmer weather, when the business can make about $1,000 a day.

“In the month of August, I probably worked 25 sixteen-hour days, just pretty much non-stop, so the rest is good,” he said.

Franco has been in the food business for 30 years. He said he likes the one-on-one interactions with people through the food truck’s window.

“I get to share my life with them. I get to share hope,” he said. “There’s hope for anybody. If you put your mind to it, there’s hope for anybody. You might not start a food truck, but you can do something.”

Franco expects a busy week, with the temperature warming up. He’s going to Punxsatawney when the Groundhog comes out, hoping to see a big pay day.