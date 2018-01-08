Mahoning County auditor reports healthy financial outlook

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners had a reorganizational meeting on Monday morning.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham gave a report as part of the meeting. He said the county has a healthy financial outlook, overall.

He said rating agencies found that Mahoning County has a strong balance in its general fund and that the commissioners are doing a good job of controlling expenditures.

There’s still a concern, however, about the demographics of the county and the lack of growth in population.

“My message is, we’re doing a good job with what we have, but we have to stay vigilant and make sure we stay within our own means,” Meacham said.