Nugget of Knowledge: When to book a flight

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Why women handle sickness better than men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Are you planning to travel by air this year?

Then make plans right now.

A website called Travel and Leisure says you’ll find the cheapest prices if you book during January, typically the most affordable month and especially if you book during the first two weeks of January. So you’ve got some time left.

Around mid-February, prices start to rise quickly.

If you wait until, say, March, you may pay up to 15 percent more for flights in the United States and 50 percent more for international flights.

Even if you’re not ready to book, this is the best time to start planning.

If you know where you want to go this year, you can track prices with websites such as Airfare watchdog and Google Flights.

They’ll let you know whether you should book right now, or wait a while, based on trends and how many people want to fly your route.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com