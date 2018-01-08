Report: Boardman Enterprise employee finds jars of pot in rental vehicle

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said an employee of Enterprise Rental Car reported that a Michigan woman had multiple jars of marijuana in a rental vehicle.

At 7:20 p.m. Friday, Boardman police were called to Enterprise Rental Car on Market Street for a report that a woman was locked out of a vehicle. When officers arrived, they spoke to an assistant manager who told them that a woman’s rental car had been towed to Enterprise after it was involved in a crash.

The woman was trying to find new transportation to a Greyhound bus in Youngstown.

Enterprise did not rent a vehicle to the woman, identified as 56-year-old Majorie Taylor of Bellevue, Michigan. An employee did offer to take her to the bus stop after she loaded her belongings into one of their vehicles, according to a police report.

Police said it was at that time that the employee noticed that Taylor put multiple jars of marijuana in the vehicle.

Police noted in their report that they could smell the marijuana in the minivan. Police reported finding a large bag of marijuana under clothing in a laundry basket as well as pipes and several mason jars full of marijuana.

Taylor was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said during an interview, Taylor admitted stealing the marijuana from her husband. Police said the total weight of the seized marijuana was about 1,264 grams.