Salem woman pleads guilty to failing to disclose HIV status

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman accused of not letting her sex partner know about her HIV status pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge.

Lisa Mutter entered the plea in Columbiana County Court on Monday.

Earlier this year, Columbiana County’s health commissioner told the Sheriff’s Office that Mutter admitted to Health Board nurses that she was diagnosed with HIV in 2004, but she said she was not taking her prescribed medication. She added that she had been having sex with men she met on dating websites, according to a County Sheriff’s report.

Ohio has a disclosure law, meaning that people with HIV are required by law to disclose their status to potential sex partners.

Mutter will be sentenced in March, and she could face up to eight years in prison. The prosecutor’s office has recommended a three-year sentence.

She will also be in Trumbull County court later this month facing similar charges out of Girard.