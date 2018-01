MOGADORE, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Christian rallied from a 5-point deficit at the end of the third quarter (56-51) to defeat Mogadore, 73-64. Kristen Gill scored a team-high 22 points for the Eagles. NeSyiah Taylor added 16 (7 rebounds), Imane Snyder tallied 13 and India Snyder registered 12 in the victory.

Mogadore was led by Preslie Halliwill’s 24 points. Page Halliwill and Erica Johnson each scored 12 for the Wildcats.

Valley Christian is set to meet Garfield on Wednesday.