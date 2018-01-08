Warren police: Suspect tried stealing man’s phone after meet-up

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a Youngstown man tried stealing another man’s phone after the two arranged to meet for a sale in Warren.

The victim, a 40-year-old Niles man, told police that a man named Damion contacted him on Facebook after he listed an iPhone 6 for sale. He said he arranged to meet Damion Sunday afternoon in front of the Dollar Tree on Parkman Plaza so that Damion could buy the phone.

Once there, the Niles man told police that he handed the suspect the phone to look at prior to purchasing it. He said that’s when the suspect took off running with the phone.

The victim said he chased the suspect, who ended up slipping and falling. At that time, he grabbed the phone back and said the suspect threatened to shoot him before running away again.

Police spotted a man matching the description of the suspect nearby. Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Damion Da’Raylan Van Robert Patton, was arrested near the Parkman Landing Apartments.

He didn’t have any weapons, but the victim identified Patton as the man who tried stealing his phone, according to the report.

Patton was arrested and charged with robbery.

The robbery victim was also arrested after he was found to have a warrant through the Austintown Police Department.