Winter Weather Advisory Today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Valley until late afternoon and early evening.

Expect slushy, snow-covered roads today. Snow could total 1″ to 3″ before it tapers off this afternoon. With warmer temperatures this week, here are some words you might hear or see in the forecast..

SLEET: Tiny ice pellets. It can accumulate like snow. (Example here Mike in Salem took this picture around 5:30am.)

FREEZING RAIN: is rain that freezes when it hits something. This is that shell of ice you have to chip off your windshield. This is what gives us that glaze or dreaded black ice.

A warming trend for mid week. Temperatures well above our 32° average for Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Friday another punch of cold air arrives, with cold temperatures for the end of the weekend and into Monday.

