Youngstown organizations provide free mattresses to those in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local families in need can soon rest easier.

Those with Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries helped raise more than $7,000 to get mattresses to low-income families in the Youngstown area.

They found out that less than half of residents living in a local development had enough beds.

“There’s some great need,” said Executive Director Mark Samuel. “There’s a lot of families that just need an extra hand up. We want to help families, help them be self-sufficient but that starts sometimes with providing a bed, or clothes or food to get them back on their feet.”

The Mahoning Valley Baptist Association and non-profit Good 360 all helped in this mission.