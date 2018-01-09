Donadio lifts Bristol in OT

ANDOVER, Ohio (WYTV) – After leading at the half by 11 (30-19), Bristol needed a fifth frame against Pymatuning Valley to garner their 8th win of the year (58-49). Tommy Donadio led the Panthers with 16 points. Donadio scored 7 of Bristol’s 12 points in the extra session.

Bristol’s Bryan Gabrielson and Gage Elza added 12 and 10 points respectively as well. The Panthers have now won three in a row since dropping back to back games in late December.

Austin Roberts led all scorers in the game with 17 for Pymatuning Valley. Jared Freeman added 15. The Lakers have now lost four straight after winning in a row in mid-December.

Bristol (8-2) will now travel to Lordstown on Friday. Py Valley is set to meet Badger on Friday.