Fire forces employees from Salem factory

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Employees were evacuated from the American Standard factory early Tuesday after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Crews were called about 4:20 a.m. to the plant on S. Ellsworth Ave.

When firefighters got there, smoke was coming from the building.

Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason said that a piece of machinery malfunctioned on the third floor and spilled resign, which ignited some felt paper.

The sprinkler system was able to tamp out most of the fire and employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the rest.

The building sustained water damage to the second and first floors.

No injuries were reported.