CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – The LaBrae boys basketball team defeated Champion, 83-55 Tuesday at Champion High School.

The Vikings set the pace early and led, 45-30 at the break. Senior Logan Kiser led the way with a game-high 26 points, while Tyler Stephens added 16 for the Vikings. Aaron Iler finished with 12.

Champion was led by Drake Batcho with 23 points, while Joe Abramovich finished with 14.

With the win, LaBrae improves to 8-0 on the season. Champion falls to 4-5 overall.