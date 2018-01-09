Local hospitals seeing IV shortage from Hurricane Maria

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health says a nationwide shortage of IVs is affecting its hospitals in the Youngstown region.

Damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid caused by Hurricane Maria shut down manufacturing plants that make the IVs. Currently, production is limited, depending on whether there is power available.

Mercy Health said there are shortages for the following IVs:

Small volume IV solutions for normal saline and dextrose

Select types of large volume IV solutions

Parenteral nutrition solution products

Some types of irrigation solutions

Injectable pain medications

The local hospitals are doing weekly reviews of on-hand solutions and pain medications. Whenever possible, doctors are trying to substitute oral therapy and solutions to conserve IV use.

Mercy Health hospitals in the area are St. Elizabeth Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Boardman and St. Joseph Warren.