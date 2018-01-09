Lowellville places four in double-figures in win over Springfield

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Lowellville placed four players in double-figures in a 58-48 win over Springfield Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Nate Solak led the Rockets with a team-high 15 points. Alex Mamula-Zarlengo and Joe Ballone tallied 12 points apiece. Jake Rotz added 10, while Matt Hvisdk chipped in with 9 points in the win.

Shane Eynon led all scorers with 18 points in the loss for Springfield. Drew Clark added 14 for the Tigers.

Springfield drops to 6-4 overall on the season.

Lowellville improves to 8-2. The Rockets return to action Friday at home against McDonald.