Mahoning County judge charged with stealing over $96K from client

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County judge is facing federal charges, accused of stealing at least $96,200 from a former client.

Diane Vettori-Caraballo, 49, of Youngstown, was charged with one count of fraud, one count of structuring cash deposits and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

Vettori-Caraballo stole between $96,200 and $328,000 in cash that was in the home of a client after that client died in March 2016, according to investigators.

According to court records, Vettori-Caraballo had been assisting in the drafting of a will for the victim.

Investigators said Vettori-Caraballo drafted the will of the victim’s brother but reported that he didn’t have a will. The victim was appointed an administrator of her brother’s estate, and Vettori-Caraballo helped her to close the man’s safe deposit boxes.

At some point, investigators allege that the victim told Vettori-Caraballo about shoe boxes of cash that she had stored in her home.

After she died, Vettori-Caraballo didn’t report that she had the victim’s money, according to the bill of information. Investigators said she also lied to the FBI during an investigation.

Investigators said she deposited the stolen money in five different bank accounts. She told investigators that the money came from her father’s estate, according to court records.

Vettori-Caraballo was elected to the position of judge in Mahoning County Court #3 – Sebring Court in 2002. She serves over misdemeanor criminal and traffic charges for Sebring and Beloit Villages and Berlin, Green, Goshen, Ellsworth, Smith and Washingtonville Townships.

She was reelected in 2006 and 2012.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates, or watch WYTV News at 6 p.m.