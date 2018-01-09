Neighbor complaining of traffic wants Canfield light display regulated

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman wants the mega Christmas light display involving 14 houses in one Canfield neighborhood regulated — a request that’s not likely going to happen.

The Christmas lights are still in the yards along Fairview Avenue because the weather’s been too cold to take them down.

But at the Canfield City Council meeting last week, Jeanne Neville made her case.

“These displays are very attractive but to those who live close by, they are irritating and they are limiting to family life,” she told council members.

Her main issue is the traffic — 500 vehicles on a busy night. Neville wants regulations similar to the garage sale ordinance, limiting days and hours and charging for permits.

“If Canfield doesn’t want this, it’s time to move it on,” said Mike McAndrew, who runs the Canfield Christmas Lights.

He wants to keep the display in Canfield and new City Manager Wade Calhoun said there are no plans to regulate it.

“The consensus is this is something that’s positive for the community, positive for the City of Canfield,” Calhoun said. “We draw residents from inside the Valley, Salem, Alliance, even outside the Valley.”

He said Neville’s complaint is the only one he’s heard but at the council meeting, President John Morvay said there have been others.

“We understand the issue because this isn’t the first time it’s been brought up and Jeanne’s not been the first person to approach me with this issue.”

Multiple complaints or not, the Canfield Christmas Lights are being courted by city officials. If anything, the display may get bigger.

“I’ve been contacted by at least a dozen neighbors in the neighborhood, back on Hood [Drive] and back on Fairview here that wish to participate. It is very realistic I could go around the entire block,” McAndrew said.

“If the worst thing Canfield’s known for is having a real nice Christmas light display in our community, that’s a pretty good thing to be known for,” Calhoun said.

McAndrew bought the Noah’s Ark display that was once used at Yellow Duck Park and said he may have it ready to go next year.