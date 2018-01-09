Nugget of Knowledge: YMCA history

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: When to book a flight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The Young Men’s Christian Association…the YMCA is 174 years old this year.

It started in London, opening on June 6th, 1844.

Did you know you can find the Y in 120 countries?

You’ll find two thousand, 500 branches in this country alone.

In the beginning, it was meant for spiritual development….exercise classes didn’t start until the 1890’s.

An instructor at the Springfield, Massachusetts Y, James Naismith invented a new game to keep his students active during the harsh New England winter of 1891….he called it basketball.

At another Massachusett’s YMCA, another instructor, William Morgan, came up with another game, maybe little less demanding….he called it volleyball.

Robert Roberts was teaching strength training at a Y and invented the term bodybuilding in 1881.

Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington sat in on a YMCA meeting and came up with the idea of honoring dads…the Y said sure and started the first Father’s Day celebration on June 19, 1910.

And yes, the hit song “Y.M.C.A.” came out in 1978…the real YMCA strongly disapproved and sued the disco group, the Village People, for copyright infringement.

The case was eventually dropped.

