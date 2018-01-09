Report: Boardman woman stabbed boyfriend during argument

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man accused his girlfriend of stabbing him in the arm at their apartment in Boardman.

Police said they arrived Monday night to find the man with a puncture wound on his left arm, a scrape on his hand and red marks around his neck.

He told police that his girlfriend — 51-year-old Jeannine Burrus — was upset by something when he arrived home from work. He said food was thrown all over the kitchen floor, and when he asked her what happened, he said she responded, “I wish you were dead.”

Police said the man had an audio recording on his phone of their argument in which he can be heard saying that Burrus stabbed him with a knife. According to a police report, Burrus responded, “That’s only the beginning. Wait until you’re sleeping.”

Burrus told police that it was her boyfriend who attacked her for no reason, reporting that he strangled her and put her on the bed. She said she lost consciousness during the assault.

Police said, however, when asked to go into more detail, Burrus changed her story multiple times. She told police that she couldn’t remember what happened because she “had shingles,” according to the report.

Burrus, who police said was determined to be the primary physical aggressor was arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Police said she had a previous “inflict corporal injury on a spouse” charge through California in 2006.