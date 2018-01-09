The gas that could be poisoning you without you knowing it



(WYTV) – Did you know that lung cancer can affect people who have never smoked a day in their lives?

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking and kills 21,000 Americans every year.

The naturally-occurring radioactive gas released in rock, soil and water can build up to dangerous levels inside any home.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Mahoning Valley is an area that has the highest potential of radon being detected — but levels can vary greatly from home to home. The only way to know if your home has a radon problem is to test for it.

“People that already own their homes and are living in their homes, they need to be thinking about this,” said Joe Khoury, owner of Radon Raiders. “Especially with kids, it’s just something we need to be more conscious about. It’s something that’s so preventable and it’s very inexpensive to take care of if it’s an issue.”

January is National Radon Action Month and the U.S. Surgeon General recommends all homes be tested for the gas.

If your home or building hasn’t been tested for two or three years, the EPA recommends buying a radon testing kit, which can cost anywhere from $20 to $120.