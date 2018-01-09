Wild Weather Ride Next 7 Days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

RIGHT NOW..BE ALERT FOR ICY PATCHES: Mainly on side-streets and walkways and parking lots.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Seasonal temperatures in the lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain. Mid morning we have a small risk for freezing drizzle. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 40’s. Last time we were that warm was December 23rd.

MID-WEEK WARM-UP & SOAKING RAIN FRIDAY

While we won’t have much sunshine, the warmer temperatures can give you time to….

Take down decorations

Rinse the car off

Prep for return to cold and snow. Stock up on rock salt!

ACCUMULATING SNOW SATURDAY – While the exact track of the storm is uncertain, snow is likely Saturday, with accumulation possible. Lake effect snow showers is probable for Sunday, as arctic air spills back into the Valley. Check back for updated storm track and accumulation projections

Check out the 7 day forecast HERE