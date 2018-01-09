Youngstown groups team up to get 80,000 pairs of socks to homeless

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown organization is holding a sock drive, hoping to get 80,000 pairs to kids and homeless people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

In a Twitter post, City Kids Care said it’s teaming up with The Red Zone to hold the Warming Feet and Hearts Sock Drive. The two groups are trying to collect undergarments for the underprivileged as well.

City Kids Care said socks are the most requested item in shelters around the country, with many homeless people walking miles and miles every day.

Donations can be dropped off at Youngstown Red Zone LLC at 209 West Woodland Ave.