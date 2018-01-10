Canfield troopers honored for life-saving action

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two troopers from the Canfield Post say saving a life was just part of the job.

WYTV first heard about the incident in November when the troopers helped an 11-year-old boy who was choking on food at the Chick-fil-A on Route 224 in Boardman. Wednesday, those troopers were honored for helping to save the boy’s life.

Certificates of Recognition were given to Troopers Ben Miller and Dan Deluca from the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We always question, sometimes, some of our training we receive. But I tell you just that instant everything came into play, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for their life-saving efforts that day,” said Commander Eric Sheppard. “It just further reiterates why we are here. We are not here to just write traffic tickets. We are here to save lives.”

Lucky for the boy that the troopers were on break and happened to be in the restaurant when they noticed the boy appeared to be choking. The troopers jumped up to help the child.

Trooper Deluca began talking to the boy while Trooper Miller performed the Heimlich maneuver, which got the obstruction out of the child’s airway.

“We literally went from call to call. Last call was right in front of the building. To me, it was just meant to be,” Deluca said.

The restaurant was crowded at the time. There was even a birthday party going on.

“The crazy thing is there were a lot of people there when it happened. A lot of people didn’t know it did happen,” Miller said.

One person recognized what was going on and wanted a picture of the troopers to recognize their efforts. Word of their heroism grew from there, and it keeps coming – at the grocery store, at church, and now at work.

“Everywhere I go people are patting you on the back and saying great job. Really, it was just another day at work,” Deluca said.

The troopers receive Heimlich and CPR training, but never expect to use it.

The boy was fine. He went right back to the party and the troopers still don’t know his name.

Deluca and Miller are heroes for making a split second decision to offer critical help, and the Patrol recognizes it.