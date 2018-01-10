Howland & Fitch are seeking to stay in the AAC Red Tier hunt

2017-18 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Howland (6-4) at Fitch (5-5)

*-Tape delay replay on MyYTV at 9 am on January 13

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 10, 2017 – Fitch, 55-53

Jan. 6, 2017 – Howland, 58-53

Feb. 12, 2016 – Fitch, 66-47

Feb. 2, 2016 – Fitch, 62-50

Feb. 10, 2015 – Fitch, 72-44

Last Meeting

Fitch’s last win of the 2016-17 season came on February 10 when the Falcons nipped Howland, 55-53. Dylan Beany hit the game winning jumper for Fitch. He finished with 14 points as his teammate Randy Smith tied for the lead in the scoring column with 18. Connor Tamarkin matched Smith’s 18 for Howland.

Team Profiles

Howland

Scoring Offense: 57.4

Scoring Defense: 56.5

Last year, Howland closed out the month of January with a 6-3 mark. This January, the Tigers have split their games with a win over Boardman (71-63) and a loss at Harding (54-40). In ‘true’ road games, Howland is 1-4 this season with two of those setbacks coming by a single point against LaBrae (62-61) and a three-point overtime loss to Canfield (55-52). Connor Tamarkin scored a season-high 31 points in a December 5th matchup against Liberty. Since the Sharon Holiday Tournament, Connor has led the team by averaging 14.8 points in four outings.

Fitch

Scoring Offense: 66.3

Scoring Defense: 64.1

Recently, Fitch has recorded three wins in their last four games including Tuesday’s 92-48 victory over visiting Lakeside. Cole Constance and Chris Brown each scored 18 for the Falcons. Fitch began the season with a 2-4 mark which featured such heartbreaking losses as a two-point overtime loss to East (103-101) on December 8th and the December 14th matinee defeat at Quicken Loans Arena to Louisville (66-56). The team has seen four different players score 20-points or more in a game this year. Emmanuel Dawkins has done it four times. Randy Smith has eclipsed the mark twice and Cole Constance and Dylan Beany have each achieved the feat once. Since February 2012, the Falcons have won 11 of their last 12 meetings with Howland.

All-American Conference Red Tier Standings

Canfield – 4-0 (7-3)

Harding – 3-1 (3-4)

Howland – 3-2 (6-4)

East – 2-2 (4-4)

Fitch – 2-3 (5-5)

Boardman – 1-3 (3-6)

Lakeside – 0-4 (2-8)

Upcoming Schedule

Fitch

Jan. 16 – at Poland

Jan. 19 – at East

Jan. 26 – at Canfield

Howland

Jan. 16 – at Niles

Jan. 19 – Canfield

Jan. 23 – at East