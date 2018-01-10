Lakeview School Board member announces run for Trumbull commissioner

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In Trumbull County, Mary Williams announced she’ll be vying for county commissioner as a Republican candidate.

“There is much work to be done and I am here to tell you all I am that gal for that job,” she said in front of a crowd Wednesday at the Chase Bank building in downtown Warren.

The Republican officially announced she’ll be running for a seat on the Trumbull County Board of Commissioners, despite an unsuccessful bid against Dan Polivka in 2016.

“Was I discouraged? No. Was I disappointed? Absolutely, but you know, you regroup and I realized the passion I have for this county,” Williams said.

She currently sits on the Lakeview School Board and the Trumbull County Senior Levy Advisory Council.

“I am passionate and I will continue to fight the battle here,” she said.

“This is part of our renaissance of the Republican Party in Trumbull County,” said the county’s GOP Chairman, Kevin Wyndham.

There are currently three men serving as commissioners — Dan Polivka, Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda — all of whom are Democrats.

Fuda’s seat is up for re-election and he said he plans on running again for the position he’s held for 11 years.

“If they feel that I’ve done a good job, I think they’ll vote for me. If they don’t think I did a good job, then they have to vote for someone else,” he said.

He’ll first be squaring off against Democratic opponent Lisha Pompili-Baumiller in the primary.

“I feel that with my business background and my several years in city council in Hubbard that I can utilize the two to actually make Trumbull County a better place to live, and work and do business,” she said.

County Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka said he welcomes the competition in both the primary and general elections.

“I think it makes you more accountable. It makes you bring forth your ideas and your plan for the future…so competition is a good thing.”

In the meantime, Williams said “it’s time to change things up.”

“It’s time to be aggressive, looking for innovative ideas, looking for what we can do to reach out.”