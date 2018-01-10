Listeria concerns cause recall of ice cream bars sold at Ohio stores

DUNKIRK, NY (WCMH) — Ice cream bars sold at several stores in Ohio, including Meijer, Kroger and Giant Eagle are being recalled due to listeria concerns.
The voluntary recall involves Fieldbrook Foods Corporation’s orange cream bars, chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars and variety packs that include the ice cream bars.
The ice cream is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
The following stores and brands are included in the recall:
|Merchant
|Brand
|Merchant
|Brand
|Acme
|Lucerne
|Ralphs
|Kroger
|ALDI
|Sundae Shoppe
|Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA)
|Lucerne
|Amigo(Puerto Rico Only)
|Great Value
|Save-A-Lot
|World’s Fair
|Bi Lo
|Southern Home
|Shaws
|Lucerne
|BJ’s
|Wellsley Farms
|Shoprite
|Polar Express
|Demoulas
|Market Basket
|Shoprite
|Shoprite
|Dillon
|Kroger
|Smart & Final
|First Street
|Dollar Tree
|Party Treat
|Smiths
|Kroger
|Econo (Puerto Rico Only)
|Econo
|Star
|Lucerne
|Food 4 Less
|Kroger
|Stater
|Stater
|Fred Meyer
|Kroger
|Stop N Shop
|Ahold symbol
|Frys
|Kroger
|Tops
|Tops
|Giant
|Ahold symbol
|Various
|Food Club
|Giant Eagle
|Giant Eagle
|Various
|Stoneridge
|Harveys
|Southern Home
|Various
|Hagan
|Jewel
|Lucerne
|Various
|Greens
|King Soopers
|Kroger
|Various
|Hood
|Kroger
|Kroger
|Various
|Stoneridge
|Meijer
|Purple Cow
|Walmart (Puerto Rico Only)
|Great Value
|Price Chopper
|PIC
|Weis
|Weis
|Price Rite
|Price Rite
|Winn Dixie
|Winn Dixie
No illnesses have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-333-0805, ext. 2270.
The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show a “best by” date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Fieldbrook Foods is working with each of these retailers to recall the affected products.