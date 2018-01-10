Trumbull County group plans for 2018 blight fight

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership has been working for years to revitalize the city of Warren, and they have big plans for 2018.

In 2017, the group was instrumental in tearing down roughly 150 blighted homes, adding up to about 250 homes in the past two years combined. This year they want to tear down 250 to 300 houses.

“It sounds kind of nihilistic, but really, everybody here knows the ones that we are focused in on need to be torn down. We’ve never had a next-door neighbor complain about us tearing down the blighted house next door,” said Matt Martin, executive director of the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

TNP also wants to continue their work on the food access issue in Trumbull County in 2018.