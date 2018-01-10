Winter storm will bring ice, snow — Here’s when we’ll see the worst conditions

This storm continues to evolve–you will need to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast. As new data becomes available, the pinpoint weather team will be fine-tuning the details of how you’ll be impacted and when. Keep checking back to WYTV.com and be sure to catch our newscasts on 33 WYTV at 6p, 11p, and starting at 5a for 33 News Daybreak.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Trumbull & Mahoning counties for Friday into Saturday. Accumulating ice and snow are expected.

Models continue to paint a portrait that would feature treacherous driving conditions Friday evening and overnight into Saturday. This is the latest on how the storm will evolve and how each model is handling the storm. You can see images in the photo gallery below depicting what each model is showing.

STORM TIMELINE

Rain will be ongoing Friday morning with warm temperatures before sunrise. Shortly after sunrise, temperatures will drop rapidly. By the afternoon, we will see temperatures dropping below freezing.



7AM Friday: Rain likely.

12PM Friday: Temperatures will begin falling below freezing. Rain will begin mixing with sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

6PM Friday: Widespread wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow expected.

12AM Saturday: Wintry mix begins changing to all snow. Heavy snow possible.

2AM Saturday: Widespread snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

7AM Saturday: Snow continues, beginning to wind down

Expected Road Impacts

7AM Friday: No travel trouble expected. Wet roads likely with ponding possible.

12PM Friday: Temperatures begin falling below freezing. Isolated slick spots possible.

6PM Friday: Roads turning treacherous, especially untreated surfaces.

12AM Saturday through 7AM Saturday: Treacherous roads likely. Avoid travel if possible.

7AM Saturday through Noon Saturday: Widespread slick roads likely

ICE ACCUMULATION

All models show a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet occurring Friday evening. By 12AM Saturday, anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.5″ of ice accumulation is possible.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

The amount of snowfall remains tricky. The path this storm takes will have major impacts on how much snow the Valley sees. Areas that see a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain will see less accumulation. We will be watching the path closely and the timing of the changeover from a wintry mix to snow. Currently, the heaviest accumulation will likely be in Trumbull county, western Mahoning, and northwestern Mercer county. Here’s the breakdown:

At Least: Trace to 2″

Expected: 2″ to 8″ (Expect the heaviest accumulation to be through Trumbull county, northwestern Mercer county, and western Mahoning)

Potential for: Locally, Up to 10+” (There will be the potential for higher accumulation in spots, especially the northwestern part of the viewing area)

Summary

This is s storm to watch closely. The track is key. If the central track of the storm continues to show a tendency to shift west, we would see lower snowfall accumulation but a higher ice accumulation. The further east, the track, the higher our accumulation of snow would be and the lower the ice. Widespread slick roads are likely Friday evening through Saturday morning.

For a more in-depth look at what models are showing with the weekend storm, click "play" on the video above, or launch the photo gallery below.

