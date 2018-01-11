ABC News analyst Cokie Roberts talks politics in Youngstown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A legendary ABC News and NPR political analyst made her way to Youngstown Thursday night.

In over 40 years in broadcast, Cokie Roberts won three Emmys, has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting. She’s also written six New York Times bestsellers.

Before Roberts spoke at Stambaugh Auditorium, she took the time to talk to the local media.

Roberts first addressed the Valley’s place in history — a normally Democratic part of the region that swung red and voted Donald Trump into office, and the factors that contributed to it.

“Same factors that did it all over the country. White working class people who have been put out of work and are feeling, often, in many cases, unmoored by the America they live in now.”

Roberts has covered politics for decades and seen firsthand the pushback the national media has gotten from the Trump Administration during his first year in office.

“I can tell you that this is different in every way. It’s not different for people to feel unkindly toward the media, to put it mildly. But it is different for people to go after the media, saying it’s the enemy and charge us with writing untruths when that’s not the case.”

She also commented on some of the allegations made in the book “Fire and Fury,” calling author Michael Wolfe more of a sensationalist than an accurate reporter. But she said the book describes something we’ve been hearing about all year.

“It’s hardly a revelation to see these allegations and, of course, the fact that so many of them came from Steve Bannon does give them a certain degree of credibility.”

Before heading into the ballroom for the reception prior to her speech at Stambaugh, Roberts also answered questions about her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and what happens from here. She said it wasn’t just an overnight Twitter phenomenon.

“My hope is that what happens is more women run for office because that’s where you start to change policy.”

Roberts was speaking in Youngstown as part of a fundraising effort for WYSU, Youngstown State’s radio station.