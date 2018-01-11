Austintown PD: Man robbed after meeting woman from Craigslist

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two suspects are facing charges after what a police report describes as a robbery disguised as a sexual encounter.

Police were called to Westchester Drive Saturday night, where a 37-year-old Warren man was yelling for help.

He told police that he was robbed after meeting a woman from the online advertising website, Craigslist.

He told police that he met the woman he knew only as “Cheyenne Marie” at the apartment, where he said the woman told him that she lived. He then drove to the carports behind the apartment complex, where he said he planned to engage in a sexual act with the woman.

He said while they were in a car, a vehicle pulled behind them, blocking them in. He said Cheyenne then began “freaking out,” saying it could be her boyfriend, according to a police report.

He said the man then smashed his driver’s side window with a hammer and told him to give Cheyenne money. He said he began calling 911 at which time Cheyenne yelled, “he called the police, Matthew” and grabbed his phone, getting into a silver van, the report stated.

With the license plate provided by the victim, police were able to track the vehicle involved to 26-year-old Matthew Donofrio, 26, of Boardman.

Donofrio and 24-year-old Cheyenne Craig were arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery. Donofrio is also charged with felonious assault.