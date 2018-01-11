Area basketball games postponed due to expected winter storm: Complete list of changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The expected winter storm on Friday has prompted some area high schools to make changes to their upcoming athletic schedules.

FRIDAY BOYS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Howland vs. Austintown Fitch – Postponed

McDonald vs. Lowellville – Postponed

Canfield vs. Lakeside – Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 20th

Hubbard vs. Jefferson – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 20th

Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 6:30pm

Slippery Rock vs. Hickory – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 5:30pm

Niles vs. Liberty – Start time moved up to 6:15pm

Lisbon vs. East Palestine – Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 6th

Kennedy Catholic vs. Jamestown – Rescheduled for Thursday, January 18th

SATURDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Start time moved to 5pm

Struthers vs. Hubbard – Start time moved to 2:30pm

Crestview vs. Lowellville – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 20th at 1 pm

