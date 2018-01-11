Liberty police trying to identify men who broke into Metro PCS

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Liberty are asking for the community’s help to identify two men they say broke into Metro PCS.

Police said the men forced entry into the front glass door of the business on Belmont Avenue. Once inside, they ransacked the business, according to police.

The break-in happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Those who can identify the men are asked to call 330-539-9830 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

Police said all information will be considered confidential.