NAACP grades CEO Mohip on his progress with Youngstown City Schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday night, the Youngstown NAACP released its latest review of city schools CEO Krish Mohip. He was graded in 13 areas, including the implementation of his strategic plan, which was given an incomplete.

Mohip received every letter grade — A through F — and ended up with a 2.25 GPA.

See Mohip’s full report card

Before releasing the latest review of the CEO, NAACP Vice President Jimma McWilson reflected on the past.

“Over the past 20 years, our children have been academically abused and socially neglected by all parties charged by the law,” he said.

President George Freeman questioned why the teachers union wouldn’t accept a 5 percent raise and balked when Mohip asked them to spend extra time with the students.

“Out of the six hours you spend, I’d like you to spend an additional 15 minutes with the students. They didn’t like that either,” Freeman said.

Mohip’s performance was also discussed, going back 18 months with Freeman’s first impression of him.

“When he came in, it was like a different light came on,” Freeman said.

Of the 12 categories Mohip received grades for, he was given four A’s for open lines of communication, his strategic plan, terminating retention of kindergarteners and timely response to requests.

He was given F’s in standardized test results and graduation rates.

In turning around East High, Mohip was given a C for two reasons. One was for hiring Sonya Gordan as principal. The other?

“More importantly is the reconstitution of the school and the GPA improvement,” McWilson said.

Mohip released the following statement Thursday night about his review:

While the ultimate goal is A’s in all components, this report shows that we are making improvements in key areas. I am especially proud that the NAACP concurs that we have set the correct goals for our journey forward. This report also shows that we have areas of growth, and I respect the honest and fair feedback from this organization. We will continue to improve, just as we have been for the past 18 months. I appreciate the support and dedication to the improvement of our district that the NAACP has shown. I am thankful for their trust in my leadership and in those I have assembled to help lead this district, and support the dedicated educators, as we restore pride in our school system. The NAACP epitomizes the type of collaboration that is needed if we are to accomplish the ultimate success we all expect.

Freeman told everyone who is still fighting House Bill 70 — which gives Mohip absolute power over the district — to move on. He said it’s the law and we need to learn to live with it.

McWilson had a message to all parents with students in the Youngstown City Schools.

“Now is the time to become involved and active in your child’s school life. Every day, every week, every month, every year.”

The next NAACP review will not focus solely on Mohip, but will also look at his academic team. The review after that will include all of the principals and teachers.