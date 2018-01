HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – When Howland’s Kmart closes this spring, 133 people will lose their jobs.

The store will close on April 8.

Sears Holding announced last week that the Howland and Hermitage locations are among the 103 stores nationwide that will be closing this year.

The company said it’s all in an effort to transform its business model to match the needs of customers.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12.