Police investigate drive-by shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigated the reported drive-by shooting of a 31-year-old Warren man on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified in a police report as Michael Witherow, told police that he was walking north on Prospect Avenue NW and had turned west on Atlantic Street NE when he was approached by a vehicle.

According to a police report, the man said there were three men in the vehicle, and the passenger in the back seat said, “What’s up?” before pointing a gun at him. He said when he saw the gun, he started running, but he was hit.

He ran to School Street NW, where police were called just before 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said Witherow could not say what type of gun was used, and he told them that he didn’t recognize any of the men.

A police report did not give a description of the shooter or other men involved.