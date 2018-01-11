Renacci drops out of Ohio governor’s race, plans Senate bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Jim Renacci is dropping out of the Ohio governor’s race to run for U.S. Senate.

Renacci made the announcement on Thursday morning, saying he felt it was important to be in a position that allowed him to advance “the President’s agenda for a stronger and more prosperous America.” Renacci said he wants to provide an alternative to the “far left, career politician Sherrod Brown.”

The Republican candidate released the following statement about the decision:

As many of you know, after spending most of my career in the business world, a few years ago I chose to run for Congress because I was deeply concerned over the direction of our country and its lack of accountable leadership in Washington. Having grown up on the cusp of poverty in western Pennsylvania, and later dedicated myself to raising a family and growing businesses across Ohio, entering the political arena was never part of the path that I envisioned for my life. However, it was sense of duty to restoring effective, conservative leadership to government that drove me into national politics in the first place—and it’s that sense of duty that has guided my approach towards public service ever since. And as many of you also know, several months ago, after witnessing years of dysfunction in Washington, I announced my intention to leave the House of Representatives to run for Governor Ohio. Yet, while I believe as firmly today as I did then that my decades of experience in the business world would deliver needed stewardship to our state, true leadership requires a willingness to always put country first and answer a call to action in service to the nation. Earlier this week I was asked to attend a meeting at the White House, at which I was asked to help protect the future of President Trump’s agenda by entering Ohio’s 2018 race for the United States Senate. While my strong distaste for Washington and the political establishment is as fervent as ever, so too is my commitment to advancing the President’s agenda for a stronger and more prosperous America. And for that reason I’ve agreed to answer the call to service and enter the race for United States Senate. The drive to change the status quo is stronger than ever and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support I have received from Amy Murray, who served as the Lieutenant Governor candidate on our ticket, and who will now serve as the statewide Chair of my campaign for the United States Senate. Over the coming weeks and months ahead I look forward to offering Ohioans a clear alternative to far left, career politician Sherrod Brown and earning the support of voters in every corner our state. I thank you sincerely for your support and please keep an eye out for news coming directly from our Senate campaign, which we are launching today. It will be a true honor to serve as your next United States Senator,” he said.

Ohio Democratic Party spokesman Jake Strassberger also issued a statement following Renacci’s bid for a Senate Seat.

“Rep. Jim Renacci is the posterboy of Washington Republicans who’ve spent their time in office betraying middle-class workers to make life easier on the wealthy and well-connected. He brings nothing to the table but a record of giving away tax breaks to multi-millionaires like himself, while making Ohio families pay more for their healthcare and empowering corporations to send good Ohio jobs overseas,” Strassberger said.