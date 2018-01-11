Salem Girls snap Columbiana’s 38-game regular season win streak



COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem sent Columbiana to its first loss of the season with a 52-41 win Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The win snapped the Clippers’ 38-game regular season win streak.

Allee Davidson-Chuck led the Quakers with 13 points, while Ellie Davidson also reached double-figures with 10 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Kyla Jamison added 9 points and 12 rebounds, while teammate Echo Mayer-Kutz tallied 9 points and seven boards.

Columbiana’s Kayla Muslovski led all scorers with 18 points in the setback. Alexis Cross added 10 points for the Clippers.

Columbiana drops to 11-1 overall on the season. The Clippers visit Southern on Thursday.

With the win, Salem improves to 9-3 on the campaign. The Quakers return to action on Saturday at Canton South at 12:30.