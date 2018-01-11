Student Athletes: Erica, Gina, and Rachael DiFrancesco

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch has a trio of basketball players that are quite a bit alike.

The DiFrancesco sisters are basically inseparable, on and off the court. Rachael is the oldest, Gina, the most competitive, and Erica is probably the smartest. They’re all three outstanding student-athletes, with an unbreakable bond. These fraternal triplets were born just a minute apart.

“Growing up like you can’t imagine not being with them all the time,” said Gina.

Rachael continued, “We always talk to each other, we tell each other everything.”

“And we go through the same things so i mean we talk about it,” said Erica.

Their chemistry naturally carries over to the basketball court, where they’re all key members of the varsity team. Gina serves as senior captain at shooting guard, while Rachael and Erica trade time at forward.

“Ithink because we know what each other are going to do. like we know our weaknesses and our strengths. i’ll know what she’s going to do with the ball, i know what she’s going to do.

gina: basketball and life and school. we know we got each other’s back, on and off the court.

These three are just as driven in the classroom. They’re all members of National Honor Society and various service clubs. Erica leads her class with a 4.0 GPA, Rachael has a 3.8, and Gina carries a 3.6 GPA.

“First thing Erica comes home and says is, Gina what did you get on your math test today?

Rachael chimes in, “I got a 97 what did you get?

“Or like I got a 99…we’re like ok,” laughed Gina.

“We always have each other’s back, no matter what. Even if we fight, we get over it in two seconds and we’re best friends again,” said Rachael.

“We just encourage each other to do our best, just keep pushing,” said Gina.