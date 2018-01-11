Trumbull Co. group hangs free scarves, gloves, hats for those in need

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Junior Women’s League is continuing to help those in need by passing out cold weather gear to keep people warm.

The concept behind the Scarves of Love Project is simple. Things like hats, gloves and mittens are bagged and put out in Warren and Niles. People who need them are free to take them.

“I’m getting these for my grandkids,” said Shelly Brady, who stopped by the pavilion at the Central Park Trailhead in Niles.

She was looking for gloves for her three granddaughters.

“It’s hard. It’s hard out there to get stuff like this and it’s great for people that has a big heart to do this for them,” Brady said.

Amina Staggers, 4, picked out gloves and a hat with her grandmother, Margaret Hinkle.

“It’s just very much appreciated and it’s very much needed, I do believe,” Hinkle said.

This year, the Warren Junior Women’s League put together more than 350 bags for the Scarves of Love Project. They’ll put the cold weather gear out in Niles and along the fence at the Women’s Park on Mahoning Avenue in Warren as well.

“We have people that…are in need and whether it’s socks, or hats, or gloves or whatever, we want to just get out there and it just makes me feel really good,” said Jonnah Hetzel, president of the Warren Junior Women’s League.

It’s something everyone who needs the gear is grateful for.

“I would like to thank you guys and we really appreciate for what you guys are doing for our children,” Brady said.

The Warren Junior Women’s League has been doing this project for about four years and says it’s near and dear to their hearts. If you’d like to donate supplies to the project, you can contact the Warren Junior Women’s League through their website.