Walkers, drivers, bikers, and pets take advantage of unseasonable day

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a lot of concern about a pending winter storm that could impact our area on Friday into overnight Saturday, but there was no misery Thursday in the current weather.

The temperature was remarkable for it being 11 days into January. No cold, snow or freezing temperatures. People were outside taking advantage of the unseasonable windfall.

There were long lines at car washes. Soap suds and water were flowing as drivers were eager to remove a layer of winter salt and dirt knowing before long, their cars would get another round of winter.

Memories of Christmas were flat and laying in the driveway of Dave and Janet Scheetz. They used the enjoyable weather to take down 14 Christmas blow-ups.

Gene Thomas was doing the same thing in Canfield. He was removing lights from trees and taking three deer out of the yard and putting them back inside.

“I thought about it earlier in the week. If we were going to get a day like today, I figured I would do it now because what is coming in I probably won’t have a chance for a while,” Thomas said.

While the decorations were being put away, people and pets were enjoying the nice weather at Austintown Township Park.

Doug Carnahan said it’s been an interesting winter of weather already and his dog Wilma has noticed, too.

“She’s happy to get out in the nice weather. We make it here sometimes when it’s cold, too, just not so long,” Carnahan said. “I’ve noticed that when it’s less than 16 degrees, they seem like they need shoes because they stand with a foot in the air.”

There were also three nurses going for a walk. But this was more than a walk, it was also a wedding planning session.

“We are talking invitations. We’re talking wedding cake, and we are talking chair covers,” said Allison Armeni of Liberty.

Emily Baker of Salem was there, too. Her wedding is behind her, but she was happy just to be there.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the weather. Very nice out,” Baker said.

Punctuated by sun and warm temperatures, it was a perfect day for those who had been battling sickness recently. Gina Sudol of Austintown suffered through her birthday and the New Year.

“My birthday was December 30, and then New Year’s, I was sick. Now, I feel better and the weather is good. We just ate some Perkins and now we’re walking it off,” Sudol said.

The big change in the weather will start over the next several hours into Friday morning.