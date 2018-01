WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission will be giving away free coats to children.

It’s happening at the mission on Tod Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. today.

The Warren Rotary Club gave the mission about 150 winter coats.

They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who want to receieve a coat must bring a photo identification. If the chid is not present, the parent or guardian must bring the child’s medical card, social security card or birth certificate.