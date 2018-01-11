Warren woman dies after crash in North Jackson

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – An 84-year-old Warren woman died following a crash in North Jackson on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Treva Dangerfield was traveling eastbound on Reuther Road, west of Gladstone Road, when her vehicle went off of the roadway, striking a culvert and a fence. Highway Patrol said the front seat passenger, Laverne Hall, died after she was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Investigators said both Dangerfield and Hall were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.

