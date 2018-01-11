Winter Storm Warnings in effect Friday — Here’s the latest update from the 33 Pinpoint Weather Team

This storm continues to evolve–you will need to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast. As new data becomes available, the pinpoint weather team will be fine-tuning the details of how you’ll be impacted. Keep checking back to WYTV.com and be sure to catch our newscasts on 33 WYTV at 6p, 11p, and starting at 5a for 33 News Daybreak.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire area Friday into Saturday. Accumulating ice and snow are expected.
A gallery showing the current forecast graphics is available below.
STORM TIMELINE
Rain will be ongoing Friday morning. It will be warm through 9AM with temperatures in the 50s. A rapid drop in temperatures will occur between 10AM and Noon as a cold front crosses through the area.
7AM Friday: Rain likely. Temp: Low 50s
8AM Friday: Rain likely. Temp: Low 50s
9AM Friday: Rain likely. Temp: Low 50s
10AM Friday: Cold front approaching. Temperatures begin to fall rapidly from west to east. Rain likely.
11AM Friday: Temperatures continue dropping as cold front moves through. Temp falls into 30s through Trumbull, Mahoning, western Columbiana counties. Rain likely.
12PM Friday: Temperatures in 30s across the area. Rain begins changing to freezing rain.
12PM – 4PM Friday: Freezing rain likely. Temps dropping into upper 20s
4PM – 8PM Friday: Widespread wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.
8PM Friday: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet begins changing to snow from west to east. Heavy snow possible in spots. Temps falling into middle 20s
8PM – 10PM Friday: Wintry mix continues changing to snow from west to east. All areas likely to see snow by 10PM. Temps fall to lower 20s to upper teens.
10PM Friday – 6AM Saturday: Widespread snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Temps continue falling, dropping to low teens by Saturday morning.
Expected Road Impacts
7AM Friday: No travel trouble expected. Wet roads likely with ponding possible.
12PM Friday: Temperatures begin falling below freezing. Isolated slick spots possible.
12PM – 4PM Friday: Untreated surfaces turning icy. Roadways, especially those left untreated, turning slick.
4PM – 9PM Friday: Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots turning treacherous if untreated. Widespread icy roads likely.
9PM – 11PM Friday: Icy surfaces begin turning snow covered. Treacherous travel expected..
11PM Friday – 6AM Saturday: Snow covered roads and icy surfaces widespread across the area. Widespread treacherous roads likely. Avoid travel if possible. If you must go out, use extreme caution.
6AM Saturday through Noon Saturday: Widespread slick roads likely. Icy surfaces expected underneath snow. Continue using caution driving.
ICE ACCUMULATION
All models show a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet occurring Friday afternoon through evening. By 9PM Friday, ice accumulation anywhere from 0.1″ to 0.3″ is expected. Any untreated surface will become very slippery by Friday evening.
SNOW ACCUMULATION
There is a lot of consistency with the computer models this evening, increasing the confidence in the accumulation amounts this evening. Here’s the breakdown of how much to expect:
At Least: 2″ to 4″
Expected: 4″ to 9″ (This will be a widespread accumulation across the area)
Potential for: 8″ to 12” (Though the potential for some double digit accumulation amounts exists anywhere in the viewing area, the chance is a little higher in the snowbelt)
WIND CHILLS
As the cold air pours into the region Friday evening, blustery winds are expected, too. This will lead to falling wind chills. By midnight, wind chills as low as -5° will be possible. By Saturday morning, wind chills between -10° to -5° are expected.
