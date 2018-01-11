Winter Storm Warnings in effect Friday — Here’s the latest update from the 33 Pinpoint Weather Team

This storm continues to evolve–you will need to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast. As new data becomes available, the pinpoint weather team will be fine-tuning the details of how you’ll be impacted. Keep checking back to WYTV.com and be sure to catch our newscasts on 33 WYTV at 6p, 11p, and starting at 5a for 33 News Daybreak.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire area Friday into Saturday. Accumulating ice and snow are expected.

Check the current weather alerts here: WEATHER ALERTS. School adjustments are beginning to come into the newsroom this Thursday evening. You can find those by here: SCHOOL ADJUSTMENTS

A gallery showing the current forecast graphics is available below.

STORM TIMELINE

Rain will be ongoing Friday morning. It will be warm through 9AM with temperatures in the 50s. A rapid drop in temperatures will occur between 10AM and Noon as a cold front crosses through the area.

7AM Friday: Rain likely. Temp: Low 50s

8AM Friday: Rain likely. Temp: Low 50s

9AM Friday: Rain likely. Temp: Low 50s

10AM Friday: Cold front approaching. Temperatures begin to fall rapidly from west to east. Rain likely.

11AM Friday: Temperatures continue dropping as cold front moves through. Temp falls into 30s through Trumbull, Mahoning, western Columbiana counties. Rain likely.

12PM Friday: Temperatures in 30s across the area. Rain begins changing to freezing rain.

12PM – 4PM Friday: Freezing rain likely. Temps dropping into upper 20s

4PM – 8PM Friday: Widespread wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

8PM Friday: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet begins changing to snow from west to east. Heavy snow possible in spots. Temps falling into middle 20s

8PM – 10PM Friday: Wintry mix continues changing to snow from west to east. All areas likely to see snow by 10PM. Temps fall to lower 20s to upper teens.

10PM Friday – 6AM Saturday: Widespread snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Temps continue falling, dropping to low teens by Saturday morning.

Expected Road Impacts

7AM Friday: No travel trouble expected. Wet roads likely with ponding possible.

12PM Friday: Temperatures begin falling below freezing. Isolated slick spots possible.

12PM – 4PM Friday: Untreated surfaces turning icy. Roadways, especially those left untreated, turning slick.

4PM – 9PM Friday: Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots turning treacherous if untreated. Widespread icy roads likely.

9PM – 11PM Friday: Icy surfaces begin turning snow covered. Treacherous travel expected..

11PM Friday – 6AM Saturday: Snow covered roads and icy surfaces widespread across the area. Widespread treacherous roads likely. Avoid travel if possible. If you must go out, use extreme caution.

6AM Saturday through Noon Saturday: Widespread slick roads likely. Icy surfaces expected underneath snow. Continue using caution driving.

ICE ACCUMULATION

All models show a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet occurring Friday afternoon through evening. By 9PM Friday, ice accumulation anywhere from 0.1″ to 0.3″ is expected. Any untreated surface will become very slippery by Friday evening.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

There is a lot of consistency with the computer models this evening, increasing the confidence in the accumulation amounts this evening. Here’s the breakdown of how much to expect:

At Least: 2″ to 4″

Expected: 4″ to 9″ (This will be a widespread accumulation across the area)

Potential for: 8″ to 12” (Though the potential for some double digit accumulation amounts exists anywhere in the viewing area, the chance is a little higher in the snowbelt)

WIND CHILLS

As the cold air pours into the region Friday evening, blustery winds are expected, too. This will lead to falling wind chills. By midnight, wind chills as low as -5° will be possible. By Saturday morning, wind chills between -10° to -5° are expected.

For a more in-depth look at what models are showing, click “play” on the video above, or launch the photo gallery below. To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day forecast, CLICK HERE.

If you are on the WYTV app, click here for a gallery of the current models forecasting the weekend storm.

Thursday evening breakdown of Friday’s winter storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Travel conditions will steadily deteriorate through the day Friday. Snow and ice accumulation amounts available toward the end of this gallery. 7AM FRIDAY: Temperatures remain warm. Rain expected, no travel troubles. 10AM FRIDAY: Cold front approaches. Still in the 50s for much of the Valley. 12PM FRIDAY: Cold front moving through the Valley. Notice the temperature difference between southeast to northwest. Temperatures will fall rapidly into the 30s. 2PM FRIDAY: Freezing rain becoming much more widespread as temperatures continue falling into low 30s. 6PM FRIDAY: Widespread freezing rain occurring, mixing with sleet. Temperatures dropping into 20s. 9PM FRIDAY: Wintry mix changing to snow. Snow will be heavy at times. Temperatures dipping into teens. 11PM FRIDAY: Widespread snow occurring across the Valley. Snow will be heavy at times. Temperatures in the upper teens. 2AM SATURDAY: Widespread snow continues. Temperatures now in the middle teens. 6AM SATURDAY: Snow tapers off. Temperatures now in lower teens. Ice accumulation between 0.1" to 0.3" expected across the entire area. This is the current 33 Pinpoint Weather Snowfall forecast. By Saturday morning, a widespread 4" to 9" of snowfall is expected, on top of sleet and ice. Some areas could see greater than 9", with the potential for up to 8" to 12". The following are a look at what the models are showing as of Thursday evening. The next three images are the current model interpretations of how much snow will fall. There is much more agreement this Thursday evening for how much snow will fall. This is the GFS, showing around 6" to 10" The Euro looks fairly similar to the GFS, showing a range from about 6" to 10". The NAM also looks fairly similar, showing around 6" to 9"