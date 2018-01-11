Youngstown State President Tressel responds to political reports

Related Coverage YSU Board of Trustees extends YSU President Tressel’s contract

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel says he has no intentions of getting into politics at this time.

Tressel is responding to a report that top Ohio Republicans want the former OSU coach to run for the Senate this year.

He responded on Twitter Thursday afternoon:

Appreciate so much the kind words regarding the US Senate campaign. Such an important role. Admire what our Senators do. Ellen and I are committed to continuing our work at YSU. Much accomplished. Much to do! #YandProud 🐧 #AmericanandProud 🇺🇸 — Jim Tressel (@JimTressel5) January 11, 2018

Also on Thursday, Congressman Jim Renacci announced he is dropping out of the governor’s race to run for the Senate seat.